GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 7/1/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Syunta Lee, 12, West Coast Aquatics (WEST-PN): Lee hit five lifetime bests at the SMAC Summer Classic, including a monumental performance in the 400 IM. After swimming a time of 4:57.02 in late April, the West Coast Aquatics swimmer dropped a 4:54.36 last weekend, moving him up from 18th to 10th all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group. He also established bests in the 50 free (27.00), 200 free (2:07.34), 50 back (30.63) and 200 breast (2:42.70).

Annam Olasewere, 14, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (CPAC-CT): Olasewere’s elite sprint freestyle ability was on display at the Mace Memorial Summer Sizzle in Piscataway, moving into #8 all-time in the girls’ 13-14 50 free with a time of 25.65. Olasewere also clocked 56.97 in the 100 free to tie for 48th in age group history, and added additional bests in the 200 free, 400 free and 50 fly.

Brayden Capen, 13, Academy Bullets Swim Club (ACAD-IL): Capen registered seven new best times at the Speedo Summer Sizzler last weekend, several of which rank highly among swimmers in his age group all-time in the United States. Capen’s times of 2:10.61 in the 200 back and 4:43.17 in the 400 IM (LCM) rank 20th all-time among 13-year-old boys, while his 1:00.99 in the 100 back sits 34th and his 2:14.06 in the 200 IM is 40th. The Academy Bullets swimmer also produced elite times in the 200, 400 and 800 free, showing off his wide-ranging skill set.

Gwyn Chen, 12, Aquastar (AQUA-GU): Chen has notched new long course best times in 13 different events this season, including seven of them coming at last weekend’s ESCA 12&U Open. Among those was a 2:28.75 swim in the 200 backstroke, which marked a near three-second PB and ranks her seventh among 11-12 girls in the U.S. this season.

George Gonzalez, 14, Unattached (UN-FG): Swimming unattached, Gonzalez had some explosive swims at the TYR Last Chance Summer Invite in South Florida, moving into the top five this season in four different events for 14-year-old boys. Gonzalez clocked 30.91 in the 50 breaststroke to rank second in 2021-22 and 19th all-time for 14-year-olds, while also sitting third in the 100 free (53.51), fourth in the 200 free (1:56.45) and fifth in the 50 fly (26.32).

