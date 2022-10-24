Gillilan, Hoagland Shine As Notre Dame Sweeps Pitt, Penn State In Lindauer’s Debut

Pitt vs Notre Dame vs Penn State

October 21-22, 2022

Pittsburgh, Pa.

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Team Scores

It was a successful head coaching debut for Chris Lindauer over the weekend as his Notre Dame Fighting Irish teams swept their opponents on the road, topping both Pitt and Penn State in a two-day double dual.

Final Team Scores – Women

Notre Dame 206, Pitt 147

Notre Dame 187, Penn State 166

Penn State 196, Pitt 157

Final Team Scores – Men

Notre Dame 212.5, Pitt 140.5

Notre Dame 226, Penn State 125

Pitt 180, Penn State 171

WOMEN’S RECAP

Leading the way for Notre Dame was senior Coleen Gillilan, who was an ACC ‘A’ finalist last year in both the 100 and 200 fly.

Gillilan was victorious in both the women’s 100 breast (1:02.44) and 200 IM (2:04.23), and added two runner-up finishes in the 100 fly (54.49) and 200 fly (2:02.38).

Penn State managed to claim wins in both women’s butterfly events, with senior Emma Harvey leading the 100 fly (54.20) and freshman Julia Meisner narrowly out-touching Gillilan in the 200 fly (2:02.27).

Also shining for the Irish was sophomore Madelyn Christman, who won the 200 back (1:58.92) and took third in the 200 IM (2:05.48) to give UND some critical points.

Notre Dame also snagged two relay wins, with Gillilan splitting 23.97 on fly for the victorious 200 medley relay (1:41.97) and Christman one of four swimmers splitting 50-point en route to the team’s 400 free relay win (3:22.70).

Sophomore Calie Brady also won the 3-meter diving event for Notre Dame (331.90).

For Penn State, Meisner added a second win in the 400 IM (4:25.92), while her sister, freshman Catherine Meisner, also doubled up with victories in the 200 free (1:51.10) and 500 free (4:55.67).

The Nittany Lion women finished with a total of nine event wins. They won the 200 free (1:31.77) and 400 medley relays (3:41.92), junior Catherine Stanford topped the 100 free (50.80), and fifth-year Liv Jack (23.16), propelling them to victory over Pitt and giving UND a competitive matchup.

Pitt, competing for the first time under new head coach Chase Kreitler, had wins from a trio of freshmen, as Claire Jansen won the 100 back (54.31), Angelina Messina topped the 200 breast (2:20.11) and Rachel Dickerson won the 1-meter diving event (307.10). The Panthers also had a win from junior Abby Licht in the 1000 free (10:10.86), leading a 1-2-3 Pitt finish.

MEN’S RECAP

It was a dominant showing for the Notre Dame men, led by senior Jack Hoagland who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury.

Hoagland, the 2021 ACC champion in the 500 free, 1650 free and 400 IM, won three individual events during the two-day affair, picking up right where he left off in the spring of 2021.

Hoagland won the men’s 500 free (4:24.78), 1000 free (9:12.53) and 400 IM (3:54.23), with the 500 free time notably nearly identical to where he was in late October during the 2019-20 season (4:24.83).

Another swimmer starring for the Irish was sophomore Chris Guiliano, who won the 100 free (44.15), was the runner-up in the 50 free (20.09), and was a clutch relay performer. Guiliano factored in on all four relays, which UND managed to sweep.

Also factoring prominently on the relays were senior Cason Wilburn (also on all four relays), junior Kaden Smesko, junior Tyler Christianson, freshman Tate Bacon and fifth-year Colton Paulson.

UND Relay Wins

200 free relay – 1:19.95 (Guiliano-20.05, Wilburn-19.72, Bacon-20.19, Paulson-19.99)

400 free relay – 2:55.59 (Guiliano-43.86, Wilburn-43.66, Bacon-44.20, Paulson-43.87)

200 medley relay – 1:28.86 (Smesko-22.87, Christianson-25.65, Wilburn-20.72, Guiliano-19.62)

400 medley relay – 3:14.38 (Smesko-48.21, Christianson-55.79, Wilburn-47.25, Guiliano-43.13)

Wilburn added an individual win in the 100 fly (47.30), and Smesko also won the 100 back (48.20).

UND also had another win from junior Sean Faikish, who came out on a top in a razor-thin battle in the 200 IM (1:51.37) where the top four finishers were all under 1:52.

For Pitt, which overcame Penn State by nine points for their first win under Kreitler, they had multiple wins from senior Dylan Reed (1-meter, 3-meter diving), junior Marcin Goraj (200 free-1:38.15, 200 back-1:44.88) and senior Jerry Chen (100 breast-53.99, 200 breast-1:58.63).

Another notable swim for the Panthers came from senior Flynn Crisci, who threw down a blistering 19.22 anchor on the 200 medley relay.

Penn State’s Victor Baganha (20.03) won the 50 free over Guiliano, and Nittany Lion sophomore Sam Folger added a win for them in the 200 fly (1:47.52).