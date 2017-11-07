German swimmers to train with Australian top stars

After the final cluster of the 2017 FINA World Cup, seven German swimmers will travel to Australia for a three-week training camp.

The German Swimming Federation (DSV) announced today on their website: “Our athletes have the opportunity to work together with some top swimmers and top coaches,” said Henning Lambertz, German head coach swimming. “Together with Jacco Verhaeren, Head Coach of the Australian Swimming Team, we have tried to place the athletes according to their skills in appropriate locations to train together with top Australian swimmers. ”

German 200-m-backstroke record holder Lisa Graf and butterfly/IM talent Lisa Höpink will swim their training laps in Brisbane alongside 200m back world champion Emily Seebohm. Freestyle sprint ace and German record holder in the 50 m, Damian Wierling, and the German butterfly and IM queen Alexandra Wenk will train with the Gold Coast team around Cameron McEvoy, medalist at the Olympic Games and World Championships and one of the fastest sprinters in the world.

Ideal for Poul Zellmann is the training group in Melbourne with Olympic champion Mack Horton and Olympic champion, world champion and world record holder Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) – Zellmann is successful in the middle and longer freestyle distances. Max Pilger and Ramon Klenz (Hamburg) will join a training group in Sydney.

Head Coach Lambertz added: “We cannot imagine better training partners.”

German coach Nicole Endruschat will attend the swimmers and talk with the Australian coaches and will give – as well as the swimmers – a corresponding feedback afterwards. “That’s very important in the end – also for our further training of our coaches,” says Lambertz.