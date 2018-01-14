German Juniors train under the Southafrican sun

Mitja Zastrow, 31 swimmers of the German Swimming Federation (DSV) have traveled to South Africa, where they are preparing for the coming season in the north of South Africa, not far from the Kruger National Park. Under the direction of Junior National Coach, 31 swimmers of the German Swimming Federation (DSV) have traveled to South Africa, where they are preparing for the coming season in the north of South Africa, not far from the Kruger National Park.



The DSV team is housed in the Ingwenyama Sport Resort. The athletes find ideal conditions in the 50-meter swimming pool just 20 minutes away, as well as in the hotel’s own 25-meter pool and large weight room.



Mitja Zastrow: “Temperatures here are around 28 to 32 degrees Celsius during the day, so it’s just the right place to take vitamin D and make the athletes fit and energized for the next few weeks in the cold German winter. In general, we work here to improve the basic endurance. And we also try to help athletes, who don’t exercise at one of the German federal training bases, to continue with the strength exercises and to improve their technique.” The athletes are between 14 and 22 years old. Damian Wierling (born 1996) participated in the 2016 Olympic Games and is a sprint freestyler, he and Poul Zellmann (born 1995) also attended the 2017 World Championships in Budapest.

2017 Junior World-Champion in the 200m IM, Johannes Hintze, is not a part of the squad.

Teambuilding activities and a visit to the Kruger National Park are also on the agenda for the swimmers. This DSV training journey ends on 18 January.