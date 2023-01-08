Georgia Tech Scores Verbal from 2024 “BOTR” Butterflyer Samantha Chan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Samantha Chan from Madison, Alabama has announced her verbal commitment to the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2024-25 school year and beyond.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Georgia Tech! I want to thank God, my family, my friends, and my coaches for helping me get to this point and for helping me make this huge decision. Go Jackets!! 🐝🐝”

A 15-year-old junior at Bob Jones High School, Chan swims year-round with Huntsville Swim Association and is one of the “Best of the Rest” designees on our Way Too Early list of top recruits in the high school class of 2024. She has won the Alabama state titles in the 100 fly and 200 IM in each of her three years of high school swimming thus far. Most recently, she went 54.81 and 2:05.87 to take home the gold medals at the 2022 AHSAA State Championships.

At Winter Juniors East, she placed sixth in the 200 fly (1:59.22) and 15th in the 100 fly (54.66), and also competed in the 100 back and 200 IM, clocking PBs in both events in prelims. She also had a strong showing last July at NCSA Summer Championships. There, she swam the 50/100 free, 100 back, 50/100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She went lifetime bests in all but the 100 fly and IM, and she placed 3rd in the 100 fly (1:01.41), 8th in the 200 fly (2:16.59), 11th in the 50 fly (28.30), 18th in the 50 free (27.04), and 37th in the 100 back (1:06.22).

Chan is a great pickup for the Ramblin’ Wreck, whose butterfly group is headed by sophomore Zora Ripková, junior Lindsey Merk, and freshman Sabina Mrzyglod this year – all three were sub-55 at the midseason mark. Senior McKenzie Campbell has already been 1:57 in the 200 fly. The Georgia Tech women came in fifth of 12 teams at the 2022 ACC Championships. Chan would have scored in the C final of the 200 fly, along with Campbell and sophomore Defne Taçyildiz, at the conference meet last season. She would have been first alternate in the 100 fly (it took 54.00 to get a second swim), where Ripková was the top Yellow Jacket scorer with 53.09 for 19th place.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 54.04

200 fly – 1:59.22

100 back – 55.83

200 back – 2:05.34

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 51.86

200 IM – 2:04.00

