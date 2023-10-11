Georgia Opens Home Slate Against In-State Rival Georgia Tech Wednesday

Courtesy: Georgia Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – Following a season-opening meet at Arizona State, the University of Georgia swimming and diving teams begin their 2023-24 home seasons with a dual meet against in-state rival Georgia Tech Wednesday evening at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Admission is free for all spectators with the first 100 fans receiving a free Pink Out T-shirt. In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Georgia swimming and diving teams will be wearing special pink caps and will recognize former Bulldog All-American and breast cancer survivor Melissa Bateman Price as an honorary captain prior to the meet. Additionally, the women’s team is partnering with UGA Relay for Life to assist with its luminaria sale for its upcoming event.

The meet will stream live on SEC Network+ with separate feeds for the swimming and diving competitions. Live results will also be available on GeorgiaDogs.com and to paid subscribers on the MeetMobile app.

Georgia returns home after beginning its season at Arizona State three weeks ago, with the women’s prevailing in its first two meets. The Georgia women posted an impressive debut, particularly in the distance events with juniors Duné Coetzee and Rachel Stege turning in the nation’s fastest times this season and top-10 program times in the 1,000y freestyle. Stege is also the current national leader in the 500y freestyle with a B-cut of 4:41.31 with Coetzee and fellow junior Abby McCulloh also ranking in the top six.

Graduate Zoie Hartman also earned four wins in the two-day meet against the Sun Devils, notching B-cuts in both breaststroke events and the 200y individual medley. Senior Sloane Reinstein prevailed in the 100y and 200y freestyle, while graduate Millie Sansome , junior Eboni McCarty , sophomore Emma Norton , and freshman Helena Jones each earned wins. Senior diver Meghan Wenzel earned SEC Diver of the Week honors after sweeping both springboards, including a Zone cut of 295.35 on 1-meter.

In the men’s meet, the Bulldogs held their own against one of the nation’s top squads, picking up four wins in the Saturday short course meet. Graduate Bradley Dunham was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week after dropping the nation’s top time this season in the 100y backstroke and placing second in the 500y freestyle. Fifth-year Ian Grum earned B-cuts in the 200y backstroke and 200y butterfly, while senior Jake Magahey grabbed a cut in a victorious 500y freestyle and sophomore Sam Powe won the 1,000 with a PB of 9:06.93.

Transfers Ruard van Renen and Miles Simon made solid debuts for Georgia, with van Renen earning a B-cut in the 100y backstroke. At the diving well, junior Rhett Hopkins won the 3-meter with a score of 311.18, with teammates Matthew Bray and Allen Mann qualifying for Zones on 1-meter.

Following Wednesday’s meet, the Bulldogs will return to the road in two weeks, traveling to rival Florida for a matchup on Friday, Oct. 27 in Gainesville.