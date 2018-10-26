GAF Ne Launch Kiya “The Elite Squad” Scholarship Program

Courtesy:

GAF Launches The Elite Squad: India’s 1st Holistic Swimming Scholarship Scheme

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Ne India Ka First Holistic Swimming Scholarship Scheme “The Elite Squad” Launch Kar Diya Hai. Iska Main Aim Yahi Hai Ki Indian Swimmers Olympics Me Bhi Podium Me Apni Jagah Bnaye.

Mana Patel Jinohne GAF Mumbai Me Training Ki Hai, Unko Lagbhag 18 Months Phle Ek Major Injury Hui Thi. Head Coach Peter Carswell And Sports Science Specialist Heath Mathews Ne Maana Ki Recovery Ke Liye Kafi Extensively Work Kiya And Maana Ne 72nd Glenmark Senior National Aquatic Championships Me Maana Ne Apne Sabhi Backstroke Events Ko Jeeta Bhi And 100m Backstroke Me Apne Hi Record Ko Toda Bhi. GAF Ke Pass Ek Aisa Ecosystem Hai Jisme Tops Coaches And Sports Scientists Hai And Aim Yahi Hai Ki Iska Benefits Sare Talented Swimmers Tak Pahuche.

“The Elite Squad” Ek Fully Funded Holistic Scholarship Program Hai Jiska Aim Ek Aisa Support System Tyar Krne Ka Hai Taki Swimmers Experts Ke Supervision Me Global Level Par Bhi Excel Performance De Paye.

Elite Squad Unn Swimmers Ke Liye Hai Jo Olympics Ke Qualifying Time Ke Close Hai And Jin Swimmers Ke Andar Talent Hai Apni Potential Realize Karne Ka. Swimmers GAF Ke Mumbai, Delhi (SGTIDM) Or Bangalore (GAFRAY) Ke Centers Me Se Kisi Bhi Centers Ko Choose Kar Skta Hai. Iss Program Me Selection Age, Timins And Ability Ke Based Par Hoga.

Swimmers Btayi Gayi Website Par Login Karke Register Kar Sakte Hai http://Www.Glenmarkaquatic.Org

Glenmark Aquatic Foundation, Established In 2015, Is A Not For Profit Initiative Of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Dedicated To The Sport Of Indian Swimming. GAF Has 3 Centres Across India At Mumbai, Delhi And Bangalore. The Delhi Program (SGTIDM) Is Run In Association With The Sports Authority Of India While The Bengaluru Program Is Run In Collaboration With Ray Center. GAF Are The Sponsors For The Sub Junior, Junior And Senior National Aquatic Championships And Works Closely With The Swimming Federation Of India. Swimmers From GAF Have Won Multiple Medals At National And International Meets.

For more details contact: