Freshman Backstroke Stud Miroslav Knedla Excited to Train, Race 200s at Indiana

Czech Republic’s Miroslav Knedla, a freshman at Indiana, has made his presence felt in his first semester in the NCAA. Coming into November, he was ranked 3rd in the 100 back and 4th in the 200 back nationwide.
So far Knedla is enjoying the training at Indiana and is excited to broaden his aerobic horizons, eager for the chance to improve his 200s both in short course and long course.
Temu Kacper Stowkowski (they look deceptively similar)
I’m surprised Ray isn’t training him for 2 breast
With all the recent talk about potential incoming backstrokers Tomac, Masiuk and Coetzee, Knedla strikes me as the most reliable performer SCY at this point.
Go IU!!
If there is 1 thing IU knows how to do well (outside Breaststroke and Distance) it’s develop 200 stroke types. Excited to see his progression, always feel like he got less press than Masiuk/Coetze/Cooper