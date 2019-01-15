Freestyler Mary-Kate Wichalonis Commits to North Florida

Cumming, Georgia’s Mary-Kate Wichalonis has committed to the University of North Florida for the 2019-20 school year.

“I’m so happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The Universty [sic] of North Florida! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends who have helped me achieve this goal. GO OSPREYS!!!!! #SWOOP🐦💙”

Wichalonis, a senior at South Forsyth High School, specializes mainly in freestyle. She was a finalist in both the Class 7A 200 free (18th) and 500 free (18th) at the 2018 GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Meet last February.

Wichalonis trains year-round under Andy Eaton at Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club, where she was elected team captain by her teammates. She recently competed at the Georgia Senior Short Course State Championships in the 50/100/200/500/1000 free and 100/200 IM. She finaled in the 100 IM and notched new PBs in the 50/100 free and the 100 IM. Last summer she was 16th in the 800 free at the Georgia Senior Long Course State Championships. She also competed in the 50/100/200/400 free and left the meet with lifetime bests in all five events.

Wichalonis is very close to scoring for UNF at the conference level in the 200 and 500 freestyle events. The Ospreys finished 8th at the 2018 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.59

100 free – 54.63

200 free – 1:55.78

500 free – 5:12.82

1000 free – 10:40.56

Congratulations to Mary-Kate Wichalonis on her verbal commitment to swim at NCAA Division 1 University of North Florida! We are so proud of you! @OspreySwim @mkwichalonis #southstrong pic.twitter.com/rUy2aoZPzi — South Forsyth Swim & Dive Team (@SOFOswimdive) November 15, 2018