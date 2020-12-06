Former Clarion University Diver Caitlin Kaufman Killed in Shooting in Tennessee

26-year-old Caitlin Kaufman, a former diver for the Clarion University women’s swimming and diving team was shot and killed while driving to work on Thursday night on Tennessee Interstate 440.

Kaufman’s car was found by State Police on Tennessee interstate 440 around 9 pm on Thursday night. She was found inside of the car and declared dead on the scene by investigators. Police suspect that the shooting took place between 6 and 6:30 pm, and that Kaufman was on her way to her 7pm shift at St. Thomas West Hospital when she was shot.

Kaufman competed at Clarion from 2012 until her graduation in 2016. During her time at the Clarion, she earned personal best dives of 233.70 on the 1M and 229.20 on the 3M. She was also recognized as a Clarion Scholar Athlete and she was a member of the Honors College.

Clarion University Athletics issued a statement on its Facebook page, “Clarion University and the Inter-University Athletics Club are saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Caitlin Kaufman. Caitlin embodied all the characteristics of a model student athlete while being a member of the Women’s Swimming & Diving Team. She was a tenacious competitor, a supportive teammate, and an avid student.”

“Our ideas remain not only with Caitlin’s family, but also with her ex-teammates and coaches during this incredibly difficult time.”

As of Friday, police had made no arrests in the case and were still investigating for possible motives.