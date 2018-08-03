Follow Along With Your European Championship Pick ‘Em Entries

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entries for the pick’em contest have closed. We will update the standings at the end of each day’s racing. In the meantime, if you can’t remember who you picked and want to cheer on your entries, here is the spreadsheet with everyone’s picks.

VIEW YOUR ENTRIES HERE

Good luck to all who entered!

Contest rules and prizes can be found here.

