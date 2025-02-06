Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Ryan Branon Clips Teammate Cooper Lucas In 200 Fly By .02

The University of Texas men concluded the 2024-25 regular season with an undefeated record on Saturday, cruising to a 218.5-80.5 victory over in-state rival Texas A&M at home.

Though the meet was largely dominated by the Longhorns, there were still some exciting races in Austin, perhaps none more so than in the 200 butterfly.

The Texas trio of junior Ryan Branon, sophomore Logan Walker and freshman Cooper Lucas locked horns in the event, turning within four-tenths of one another at the halfway mark, with Lucas leading the way in 48.86.

On the third 50, Walker began to fade, and Lucas assumed a half-second lead on Branon at the 150-yard mark.

Coming home, Branon ran down Lucas, out-splitting him 26.70 to 27.23 on the last 50, to eke out the victory in a time of 1:42.46, just two one-hundredths of a second ahead of Lucas (1:42.48).

Walker touched 3rd in 1:44.41.

Split Comparison

Branon Lucas Walker 22.70 22.87 22.77 49.26 (26.56) 48.86 (25.99) 48.99 (26.22) 1:15.76 (26.50) 1:15.25 (26.39) 1:16.38 (27.39) 1:42.46 (26.70) 1:42.48 (27.23) 1:44.41 (28.03)

RACE VIDEO

Courtesy: tamuswim on YouTube

The swim for Lucas marked a new personal best, improving on his previous mark of 1:42.72 set at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite in November.

Branon owns a lifetime best of 1:41.52, while Walker is the fastest Longhorn in the event so far this season at 1:41.01, both having set those marks at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite as well.

ABOUT FLUIDRA

At Fluidra, our mission is to create the perfect pool experience for all aquatic enthusiasts, from recreational swimmers to competitive athletes. We believe the perfect race starts with the perfect pool, which is why we provide superior, high-performance equipment and accessories. Whether for racing or relaxation, our leading brands — including S.R. Smith, Jandy, and Polaris and more — ensure an optimal aquatic environment, enhancing every swim experience.

SOCIAL

LINKEDIN: @Fluidra North America

FACEBOOK: @Fluidra North America

YOUTUBE: @FluidraNorthAmerica

INSTAGRAM @jandypool

FACEBOOK: @srsmithpools

INSTAGRAM: @srsmithpools

YOUTUBE: @srsmith

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.