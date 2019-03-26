FINIS Introduces the Stability Snorkel: Speed

Courtesy FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global launch of their new Stability Snorkel.

In 1995, FINIS created the first center-mount snorkel for the competitive swim market. Since then, snorkels have become a staple product in pools around the world.

Their widespread use helped identify two common complaints:

Head brackets HURT (often leaving a bump on your head)

The earthquake experience you get off every wall is enough to drive you crazy.

Seeing the market need, FINIS invented a solution to these problems: the Stability Snorkel Series. The first of its kind, these bracketless™ snorkels are so comfortable and stable that you will forget you are wearing one. The Speed Snorkel is designed specifically for competitive swimmers who train at high speeds. The tube curves closely around your head to support an elevated body position while sprinting.

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

