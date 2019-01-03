FINIS Announces Global Launch of New Tech Suit, Rival 2.0

January 03rd, 2019 Gear, Industry, News

FINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global launch of their new tech suit, Rival 2.0

Rival 2.0 is the next-generation elite-level tech suit. FINIS worked with their Olympic athletes Anthony Ervin, Olivia Smoliga, and James Guy, to perfect the fit, enhance performance, and develop a new, proprietary fabric.

WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS SUIT?

  • It is TOUGH and features a unique weave method. That’s right – a suit with fabric just as tough as you are.
  • It is optimized for gliding through the water. The Shield-Tech™ fabric’s surface retains a very small amount of water, creating a shield-like effect and reducing friction.
  • In the female suit, we added a vertical chest seam to prevent air pockets and reinforce oblique and lower abdomen compression.
  • In the male suit, we focused on intensifying the compression on the back of the legs to lift the legs to the surface.
  • Lastly, both suits feature single-layered panels on the inner thighs to increase comfort and range of motion in all four swim strokes.

The material is new, it’s strong, it’s flexible. It should really aid you staying tight and closed from the start of your race to the finish.

Press release courtesy of FINIS, Inc, a SwimSwam partner.

