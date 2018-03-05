Eindhoven Added to 2018 FINA World Cup Series

When FINA revealed its 7-stop World Cup tour for 2018, the 3rd location was listed as ‘to be confirmed’. However, it’s now been announced the Eindhoven, Netherlands will play host to the meet, slated for September 28-30th in short course meters format. The city of Eindhoven was also a stop in the 2017 edition of the World Cup, situated as the final city in the first cluster.

Here’s the full 2018 schedule:

Kazan, Russia – September 7-9 (LCM)

Doha, Qatar – September 13-15 (LCM)

Eindhoven, Netherlands – September 28-30 (SCM)

– September 28-30 (SCM) Budapest, Hungary – October 4-6 (SCM)

Beijing, China – November 2-4 (SCM)

Tokyo, Japan – November 9-11 (SCM)

Singapore – November 15-17 (SCM)

Of the addition of Eindhoven, KNZB Technical Director André Cats, says, ”We are delighted that the World Cup circuit will once again visit Eindhoven. We are currently in the final stages of negotiations with FINA, but it is a matter of time that we sign the contract. New is that the tournament this year lasts three days, instead of two. ” (Google translate)

KNZB Head Coach Marcel Wouda states, ” In 2017 the participation in the World Cups really liked it. It provides our swimmers with a lot of international tournament experience. The races are heavily occupied and our swimmers found the show-like competition last year in Eindhoven an unforgettable experience. ” (Google translate)