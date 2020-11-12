Eden Humphrey (2022) Announces Verbal Commitment to Houston

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eden Humphrey, a high school junior from Louisville, Kentucky, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Houston for 2022-23.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Houston! I’m so thankful for all the love and support from my coaches, family, and teammates. So blessed to be a part of the Cougar family!! GO COOGS🐾 #HTOWN”

Representing Atherton High School, Humphrey was a finalist in the 200/500 free as a freshman at the 2019 KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships. She placed 5th in the 200 free (1:51.93) and 3rd in the 500 free (4:56.40). She did not compete at the Kentucky High School State Meet in 2020.

Humphrey does her club swimming at Cardinal Aquatics, which is based out of the University of Louisville where Houston head coach Ryan Wochomurka worked until 2015. She picked up a trio of lifetime bests at the 2020 Winter Invitational hosted by Carmel Swim Club in January. There, she won the 500 and placed 3rd in the 400 IM, 4th in the 200 free, 8th in the 200 IM, and 22nd in the 200 fly. She left Indiana with new PBs in the 500 free -a Winter Juniors cut- and both IMs. Her best 200 free time comes from that same meet in 2019. Her best LCM times date from the summer of 2018 when she competed at Cary Futures and the Kentucky Senior Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:51.20

500 free – 4:51.07

1000 free – 10:29.44

1650 free – 17:30.46

400 IM – 4:25.31

200 IM – 2:06.77

100 breast – 1:07.60

200 back – 2:06.89

200 fly – 2:09.06

100 fly – 58.66

Humphrey’s versatility will be an asset to the Cougars. Her best times would have scored in the 500/1650 free and 400 IM and she would have been close to scoring in the 200 free, 100 breast and 200 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.