Duke Women Add 3 NCAA Qualifiers at Liberty Last Chance

Liberty University Last-Chance Meet

February 24th-25th, 2018

Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia

25y (SCY)

Live results

Liberty University debuted their brand-new, built-for-competition pool in December, and the facility is already proving its got some speed.

5 swimmers put likely NCAA qualifying times in on the first day of the Liberty-hosted last chance meet on Saturday, including 3 from the Duke Blue Devils and 1 for the home team Liberty.

Around 39 women are usually invited in each event, with around 28 or 29 men earning the same. All 5 probable invites from Saturday were done by women.

The Highlights: