Liberty University Last-Chance Meet
- February 24th-25th, 2018
- Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia
- 25y (SCY)
- Live results
Liberty University debuted their brand-new, built-for-competition pool in December, and the facility is already proving its got some speed.
5 swimmers put likely NCAA qualifying times in on the first day of the Liberty-hosted last chance meet on Saturday, including 3 from the Duke Blue Devils and 1 for the home team Liberty.
Around 39 women are usually invited in each event, with around 28 or 29 men earning the same. All 5 probable invites from Saturday were done by women.
The Highlights:
- Virginia Tech freshman Joelle Vereb swam a 59.58 in the 100 breaststroke, which moves her to 19th in the national rankings with all noteworthy conference results in. That will earn her a certain invite to the NCAA Championships.
- Duke sophomore Kylie Jordan swam a 52.03 in the women’s 100 fly. That’s well under the 52.52 that it took to qualify last year, and ties Jordan for 26th in the country in the event (one spot ahead of Duke teammate Alyssa Marsh).
- Duke junior Maddie Hess swam a 52.38 in the 100 back That jumps her to 30th in the national rankings and a probable invite to the NCAA Championships. She previously ranked 57th in the event with a 52.89 from the ACC Championships.
- Liberty junior Alicia Finnigan broke her own school record and earned an NCAA invite in the 200 fly with a 1:55.33. That ranks her 25th nationally.
- Duke’s 3rd probable time came in the women’s 1650, where senior Verity Abel swam a 16:04.66. That’s her lifetime best by 13 seconds – all of which she dropped in the last week since a 16:17 at ACCs. That ranks her 18th in the country and will earn her a swim at NCAAs – the first of her career.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Duke Women Add 3 NCAA Qualifiers at Liberty Last Chance"
When do women’s NCAA invites come out?
Way to go everyone!
Note to the Duke staff: Give your women’s team some more rest next year!