Denmark To Send Trio Of Athletes to 2021 Short Course World C’Ships

The nation of Denmark will be sending just three athletes to the 2021 Short Course World Championships slated for December in Abu Dhabi.

Emilie Beckmann, Julie Kepp and Tobias Bjerg will represent Denmark next month, with 24-year-old Beckmann headed to her 4th World Championships.

On her preparation, Beckmann says, “I have raced an incredible amount since the Olympics, so I expect to have good control of the details when the World Championships begin.

“Also in the ISL, I get the opportunity to hone my technical skills.” Beckmann is a member of Team Iron, which made the International Swimming League (ISL) season 3 playoffs. The squad participated in match #1 but finished 4th out of 4 teams.

Danish Swimming National Coach Stefan Hansen says of the 4-strong squad for Short Course World Championships, “The goal of our participation is for the swimmers to be able to swim in the top-8, and Tobias, Julie and Emilie all three have the level to do that.

“I expect the competition to be at the top international level, because the entire international swimming elite seems to have kept going since the Olympics.

“The high level will definitely have a positive impact on our swimmers’ performance, and I look forward to seeing them in action”.

Denmark did not send a squad to the 2018 edition of these championships.