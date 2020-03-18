Daily Swim Coach Workout #98

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

WHICH IS MORE TRUE? WE RISE TO THE OCCASSION; OR, WE FALL TO OUR LEVEL OF PREPERATION!

3 X

1 X 250 @ MOD DES 3:45 SWIM DRILL BY 50’S 100 FREE 100 BACK 50 BR

1 X 75 @ DES BY RDS 1:10 KICK FLY FR FLY

1 X 75 @ DES BY RDS 1:10 KICK BK FLY BK

1 X 75 @ DES BY RDS 1:10 KICK BR FLY BR

1 X 75 @ DES BY RDS 1:20 KICK FR BR FR

3 X

4 X 50 PULL BLD @ 1:00 IM ORDER [FLY DRILL SSper 1ST 25, BACK & BREAST 50 PULL]

1 X 50 DRILL MOD @ 1:00 FLY

1 X 100 IM SWIM FAST @ 1:20 1:30 1:40

1 X 50 DRILL MOD @ 1:00 BK

1 X 150 SWTICH @ 2:15 NS FLY BK BR [FAST NS]

1 X 50 DRILL MOD @ 1:00 BR

1 X 150 SWITHC @ 2:15 NS BK BR FR [FAST NS]

1 X 50 DRILL @ 1:00 FR

1 X 100 IM SWIM @ 1:00 1:10 1:20 BE UNDER TIME ALL OUT ALL OUT

1 X 1:00 REST

1 X

12 X 50 @ 1:00 ODD FR K W BOARD ALL OUT AVE EVEN KICK ON SIDE MOD SNORKELS

5 X [SENIOR PREMIER 4 ROUNDS]

1 X 300 @ 4:30 5:00

1 X 100 @ 1:30 1:40