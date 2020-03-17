Daily Swim Coach Workout #97

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up:

1x

1 x 500 free, with reverse IM order drill every 5th lap

Pre-set:

1x

3 x 50 free on 0:50 DPS

2 x 50 free on 0:40 strong

1 x 50 free on 0:30 make it

2 x 50 free on 0:40 strong

3 x 50 free on 0:50 DPS

Main set:

2x

3 x 100 free aerobic on 1:30 – hold fastest pace, keeping HR below 160 bpm

Extra 0:20

1 x 200 free going out at the established aerobic pace and then coming home fast on 3:00 – goal is go fast but with a n/s

1 x 100 double arm back easy on 3:00

Pre-set:

1x

4 x 100 ATHIM (around the horn IM) on 1:30 always swimming strong on the last lap

#1 = fly/fly/back/breast

#2 = free/free/fly/back

#3 = breast/breast/free/fly

#4 = back/back/breast/free

Main set:

3x

1 x 200 IM/choice aerobic on 3:00

1 x 100 strong choice kick on 1:50

3 x 50 choice swim (same stroke as kick) at two pace on 1:00

1 x 75 choice fast but with each lap getting faster on 1:20

1 x 75 easy on 2:40

1 x 100 easy