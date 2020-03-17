Daily Swim Coach Workout #97

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up:
1x
1 x 500 free, with reverse IM order drill every 5th lap
Pre-set:
1x
3 x 50 free on 0:50 DPS
2 x 50 free on 0:40 strong
1 x 50 free on 0:30 make it
2 x 50 free on 0:40 strong
3 x 50 free on 0:50 DPS
Main set:
2x
3 x 100 free aerobic on 1:30 – hold fastest pace, keeping HR below 160 bpm
Extra 0:20
1 x 200 free going out at the established aerobic pace and then coming home fast on 3:00 – goal is go fast but with a n/s
1 x 100 double arm back easy on 3:00
Pre-set:
1x
4 x 100 ATHIM (around the horn IM) on 1:30 always swimming strong on the last lap
#1 = fly/fly/back/breast
#2 = free/free/fly/back
#3 = breast/breast/free/fly
#4 = back/back/breast/free
Main set:
3x
1 x 200 IM/choice aerobic on 3:00
1 x 100 strong choice kick on 1:50
3 x 50 choice swim (same stroke as kick) at two pace on 1:00
1 x 75 choice fast but with each lap getting faster on 1:20
1 x 75 easy on 2:40
1 x 100 easy
Darian Townsend
Head Coach, YMCA Westside Silver Fins
