Daily Swim Coach Workout #93

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

1 x 800 @ 10:00 (25 @ Tarzan, 25 @ DPS, 50 @ 10 x 10 [10 fast 10 slow])

2 minute explanation of next set

20 x 25 @ :40 fish kicks with fins (dolphin kick on side with 1 arm extended and exaggerated undulation) (#1-5 focused on front part of fish kick; 6-10 focused on back part of fish kick; 11-15 focused on full body undulation; 16-20 focused on tempo)

2 minute explanation of next set (no additional rest between sets is how Ledecky does it)

[note: Ledecky interval listed first and while these intervals are definitely challenging, to modify for those who absolutely cannot make it: see that there is about 14-15 seconds rest for her on the 1st set, 12-13 seconds on the 2nd, and 10 for the 3rd… though, she held 1:47ish her last round; therefore modify the interval time to those rest intervals appropriately.

4 x 200 @ 2:10 (avg. 1:56)/ 2:15 (avg. 2:00)/ 2:20 (avg. 2:05)/ 2:25 (avg. 2:10)

4 x 200 @ 2:05 (avg 1:52)/ 2:10 (avg. 1:57)/ 2:15 (avg. 2:02)/ 2:20 (avg. 2:07)

4 x 200 @ 2:00 (sub 1:50)/ 2:05 (sub 1:55)/ 2:10 (sub 2:00)/ 2:15 (sub 2:05)

3 x 100 @ 2:00 recovery