Daily Swim Coach Workout #90

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

#Junior2

200 IM x 25 kick swim @ 6:30

2 x 75 @ 2:00 Kick Free

200 easy fast @ 4:00

3 x 50 BR 1:20 (K, P, S)

3 x 100 BR 2:20 (50 BR Drill 2k1p, 25 Kick on Back, 25 Swim)

Rest :30

3 x 50 BR 1:20 (K, P, S)

2 x 100 BR 2:20 (50 Breast 3 second ‘stretch’ Drill, 50 Swim Build)

Rest :30

3 x 50 BR (K,P,S) 1:20

100 BR Sprint 2:15

4x

6 x 50 Kick with Fins 1:05

4 x 50 Swim Odd Drill Even Swim

#Junior3

300 IM x 25 kick drill swim @ 5:30

4×75 @ 1:45 Kick Free

200 ez fast @ 3:30

2×75 @ 1:45 Kick Fly

2x (Round 2 All Swim)

10 Squats :30

3 x 50 BR 1:10 (K, P, S)

300 BR 5:15 (50 BR Drill 3k1p, 25 Kick on Back, 25 Swim)

10 Squats :30

3 x 50 BR 1:00 (K, P, S)

200 BR 3:30 (50 Breast 3 second ‘stretch’ Drill, 50 Swim Build)

10 Squats :30

3 x 50 BR (K,P,S)

100 BR Sprint 1:45

4x

6 x 50 Kick with Fins :50

4 x 50 Swim Descend 1-4

6 x 50 Easy