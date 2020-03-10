Daily Swim Coach Workout #90

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
#Junior2
200 IM x 25 kick swim @ 6:30
2 x 75 @ 2:00 Kick Free
200 easy fast @ 4:00
3 x 50 BR 1:20 (K, P, S)
3 x 100 BR 2:20 (50 BR Drill 2k1p, 25 Kick on Back, 25 Swim)
Rest :30
3 x 50 BR 1:20 (K, P, S)
2 x 100 BR 2:20 (50 Breast 3 second ‘stretch’ Drill, 50 Swim Build)
Rest :30
3 x 50 BR (K,P,S) 1:20
100 BR Sprint 2:15
4x
6 x 50 Kick with Fins 1:05
4 x 50 Swim Odd Drill Even Swim
#Junior3
300 IM x 25 kick drill swim @ 5:30
4×75 @ 1:45 Kick Free
200 ez fast @ 3:30
2×75 @ 1:45 Kick Fly
2x (Round 2 All Swim)
10 Squats :30
3 x 50 BR 1:10 (K, P, S)
300 BR 5:15 (50 BR Drill 3k1p, 25 Kick on Back, 25 Swim)
10 Squats :30
3 x 50 BR 1:00 (K, P, S)
200 BR 3:30 (50 Breast 3 second ‘stretch’ Drill, 50 Swim Build)
10 Squats :30
3 x 50 BR (K,P,S)
100 BR Sprint 1:45
4x
6 x 50 Kick with Fins :50
4 x 50 Swim Descend 1-4
6 x 50 Easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
2k1p = 2 Kicks 1 Pull Drill
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply