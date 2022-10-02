Daily Swim Coach Workout #787

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WU
3×100 on 1:45 choice
3×50 on 1:10 kick choice
2×75 on 1:20 no free
Drill
6×25 on :55 Side
6×25 on :55 Rock and Roll
6×25 on :55 One Arm
300 perfect backstroke
Kick
3×100 on 2:05 no board
4×50 on 1:00 choice
8×25 on :35 Odd easy Even fast flutter
#MSG
Swim
300 on 4:15/4:30/4:55 free
2×200 FRIM on 3:15/3:25/3:35
3×150 on 2:10/2:20/2:35 100 free 50 back
4×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free
6×50 on :50/:55/1:00 Odd back Even free build
WD 100
#MSS
Swim
200 on 4:00/4:30 free
2×150 on 3:25/3:35 100 IM 50 free
3×100 on 2:10/2:20 50 free 50 back
4×75 on 1:25/1:35 free
5×50 on :55/1:00 Odd back Even free build
WD 100
Coach Notes
Rock and Roll is kicking 3 counts on each side with the face looking up. One arm is one arm backstroke with the other arm at the side.
Jeff LeBeau
Interim Head Coach, Indiana Swim Club
