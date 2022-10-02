Daily Swim Coach Workout #787

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WU

3×100 on 1:45 choice

3×50 on 1:10 kick choice

2×75 on 1:20 no free

Drill

6×25 on :55 Side

6×25 on :55 Rock and Roll

6×25 on :55 One Arm

300 perfect backstroke

Kick

3×100 on 2:05 no board

4×50 on 1:00 choice

8×25 on :35 Odd easy Even fast flutter

#MSG

Swim

300 on 4:15/4:30/4:55 free

2×200 FRIM on 3:15/3:25/3:35

3×150 on 2:10/2:20/2:35 100 free 50 back

4×100 on 1:20/1:25/1:35 free

6×50 on :50/:55/1:00 Odd back Even free build

WD 100

#MSS

Swim

200 on 4:00/4:30 free

2×150 on 3:25/3:35 100 IM 50 free

3×100 on 2:10/2:20 50 free 50 back

4×75 on 1:25/1:35 free

5×50 on :55/1:00 Odd back Even free build

WD 100

