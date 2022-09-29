Daily Swim Coach Workout #785

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Technique-focused IM Workout

Warm Up

300 loosen

100 kick IM

200 Free paddles and fins easy

3 x 50 choice descend @:10R

150 Free smooth – press chest, find balance

IM Main Set



2x [NF same stroke each round, swimmer chooses]

2 x 25 Kick @:40

2 x 25 Drill choice @:40

2 x 50 [1 perfect, 1 build to 85%] @1:10

100 easy choice (any strokes)



2x

8×25 IMO by round, two each stroke @:35 (option to do fly with fins)

:30 rest

3 x 50 IM Transition [middle 25 strong- Fly/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR] @:10R

2 x 100 one IM and one Free – swimmer decides order



100 choice easy

200 IM or free build each 50



WARM DOWN

until time ends, easy swim choice, at least 200





Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon



