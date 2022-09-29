Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #785

September 29th, 2022

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Technique Work
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

Technique-focused IM Workout

Warm Up
    300 loosen
    100 kick IM
    200 Free paddles and fins easy
    3 x 50 choice descend @:10R
    150 Free smooth – press chest, find balance

IM Main Set
    
2x [NF same stroke each round, swimmer chooses]
    2 x 25 Kick @:40
    2 x 25 Drill choice @:40
    2 x 50 [1 perfect, 1 build to 85%] @1:10
    100 easy choice (any strokes)
    
2x
    8×25 IMO by round, two each stroke @:35 (option to do fly with fins)
    :30 rest
    3 x 50 IM Transition [middle 25 strong- Fly/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR] @:10R
    2 x 100 one IM and one Free – swimmer decides order
    
100 choice easy
200 IM or free build each 50

        
WARM DOWN
    until time ends, easy swim choice, at least 200
    
    
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
    
    

Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics

