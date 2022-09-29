Daily Swim Coach Workout #785

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Technique-focused IM Workout
Warm Up
300 loosen
100 kick IM
200 Free paddles and fins easy
3 x 50 choice descend @:10R
150 Free smooth – press chest, find balance
IM Main Set
2x [NF same stroke each round, swimmer chooses]
2 x 25 Kick @:40
2 x 25 Drill choice @:40
2 x 50 [1 perfect, 1 build to 85%] @1:10
100 easy choice (any strokes)
2x
8×25 IMO by round, two each stroke @:35 (option to do fly with fins)
:30 rest
3 x 50 IM Transition [middle 25 strong- Fly/BK, BK/BR, BR/FR] @:10R
2 x 100 one IM and one Free – swimmer decides order
100 choice easy
200 IM or free build each 50
WARM DOWN
until time ends, easy swim choice, at least 200
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
