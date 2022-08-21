Daily Swim Coach Workout #754

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Mashup – Just offering some Variety on a Monday morning recovery session. All distances can be halved for beginner swimmers or those seeking a shorter session.
Warm Up
300 loosen
200 easy free with paddles (fins optional)
100 kick
5 x 100 choice as 25 drill + 25 build + 50 aerobic @:20R
Main Set
2 x 200 pull 1. aerobic, 2. neg split aerobic/high aero @:20R
3 x 100 Desc 1-3 on 1:40-2:10
1 x 200 as 25 NFC/25 Free (maybe IMO?)
100 Kick choice – medium
1 x 500 Free as 75 smooth + 25 Build, option to pull
4 x 100 Choice 1. Easy 2. Strong 3. Aerobic 4. Fastest of Day on 1:40-2:10
Warm Down
2 x 150 Reverse Build from 80%, 70% @:15R
200 choice loosen as time permits
Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com
Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach
[email protected]
lbendurance.com
USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
NFC = non free choice
Lana Burl
Masters Coach, Prime Aquatics
