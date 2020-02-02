Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #58

by Dan Dingman 0

February 02nd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400 6:00 75sw + 25kick
4×100 1:40 25k +25sw
4×50 :45 Desc 1-4
16×25 :30 Variable Sprint

3x
    250 3:20 En2 Strong (225 – Lanes 1-4)
    150 2:40 En2 STRONGER ( 125 – Lanes 1-4)
    2×50 1:00 En3 THROW DOWN
    100 2:00 rec dbl arm back / smooth swim
3x
    200 2:30 En2 Strong (175 – Lanes 1-4)
    100 1:40 En2 STRONGER (75 – Lanes 1-4)
    2×50 1:00 En3 THROW DOWN
    100 2:00 rec choice
    
8×150 2:30 w/ Fins 25fr + 25 Breast w/ Dolphin Kick + 25 Back
    
    

    

View on commitswimming.com

Matt Emmert
Head Swimming & Diving Coach / Aquatics Coordinator, Roger Williams Unviersity

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!