Daily Swim Coach Workout #55

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: Australia
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
800 FR/BK by 100’s LONG TURNS
8 x
25 FLY STRONG + SC NO REST
50 FR SMOOTH AND LONG :10 rest
25 BR STRONG + SC NO REST
50 BK SMOOTH AND LONG :15 rest
8 x 100 FR/BK P by 50’s 1:30 (SEE NOTES)
6 x
25 STROKE STS + SC ~:30 rest
25 STROKE FAS SP :05 rest
2 x 25 STROKE STS + SC :15 rest
100 STROKE K HR 25-26 :15 rest
300 STROKE w PADS
4 x 50 STROKE P w PADS FAST/LONG by 25’s :15 rest
3 x 200 IM K 4:00 (SEE NOTES)
Coach Notes
STS – STEPS TO SUCCESS
FLY – 6 FLY K + 2 STROKES NO BREATH SPRINT
BK – 6 FLY K + 4 STROKES SPRINT OFF WALLS
BR – UNDER H2O PULLOUT + 3 STROKES SPRINT
FR – 6 FLY K + 3 STROKES NO BREATH SPRINT
FAS – FROM A START
PETER HOWES
HEAD COACH/ADMINISTRATOR, SWIMLAND SWIM CLUB
