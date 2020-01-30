Daily Swim Coach Workout #55

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: Australia

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

800 FR/BK by 100’s LONG TURNS

8 x

25 FLY STRONG + SC NO REST

50 FR SMOOTH AND LONG :10 rest

25 BR STRONG + SC NO REST

50 BK SMOOTH AND LONG :15 rest

8 x 100 FR/BK P by 50’s 1:30 (SEE NOTES)

6 x

25 STROKE STS + SC ~:30 rest

25 STROKE FAS SP :05 rest

2 x 25 STROKE STS + SC :15 rest

100 STROKE K HR 25-26 :15 rest

300 STROKE w PADS

4 x 50 STROKE P w PADS FAST/LONG by 25’s :15 rest

3 x 200 IM K 4:00 (SEE NOTES)