Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #49

by Dan Dingman 0

January 24th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  10 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up
    1×800 swim
3x
    4×75 EN1 bk/br/free @1:05
    1×300 EN1 FRIM @4:10
    1×300 EN1 back @4:10
2x
    2×150 EN1 pull w/B+S+P @1:55
    4×25 FAST pull w/B+S+P @30
    1×400 NS pull w/B+S+P @5:00
    2×50 FAST pull w/B+S+P @45
6×50 sprint / sprint power tower @2:00

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

B+S+P – Buoy Strap Paddles


Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!