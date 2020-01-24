Daily Swim Coach Workout #49

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
warm-up
1×800 swim
3x
4×75 EN1 bk/br/free @1:05
1×300 EN1 FRIM @4:10
1×300 EN1 back @4:10
2x
2×150 EN1 pull w/B+S+P @1:55
4×25 FAST pull w/B+S+P @30
1×400 NS pull w/B+S+P @5:00
2×50 FAST pull w/B+S+P @45
6×50 sprint / sprint power tower @2:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
B+S+P – Buoy Strap Paddles
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Leave a Reply