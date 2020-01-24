Daily Swim Coach Workout #49

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up

1×800 swim

3x

4×75 EN1 bk/br/free @1:05

1×300 EN1 FRIM @4:10

1×300 EN1 back @4:10

2x

2×150 EN1 pull w/B+S+P @1:55

4×25 FAST pull w/B+S+P @30

1×400 NS pull w/B+S+P @5:00

2×50 FAST pull w/B+S+P @45

6×50 sprint / sprint power tower @2:00