Daily Swim Coach Workout #295

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

300 FINS 3rd black

400 FINS Kick- 100 pocket fly side, 100 vert arm back

2 x Snorkel/Buoy

25 left arm only scull

25 right arm only scull

25 front scull narrow

25 front scull wide

6 x Kick Swim Pre-Set

75 Kick Des 1-3, 4-6 1:15 (B/C 1:25)

50 Drill DPS 24 or less strokes (free or back)1:00

25 5th Gear Your Stroke :45

25 recovery :30

Mid dist-

6 x 75 Free 1st Gear(W) on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)

4 x 50 Free or stroke 2nd Gear(P) 1:00

6 x 75 Free 1st Gear on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)

4 x 50 Free or stroke 3rd Gear (R)1:00

6 x 75 Free 1st Gear on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)

4 x 50 Free or stroke 4nd Gear(B) 1:00

200 choice

6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)

4 x 25 Free or Stroke 2nd Gear :30, B/C:35)

6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)

4 x 25 Free or Stroke 3rd Gear :30, B/C:35)

6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)

4 x 25 Free or Stroke 4th Gear :30, B/C:35)

100 choice

2 x

25 push :45 5th Gear(Purple)Your Stroke

25 dive :45 5th Gear(Purple)Your Stroke

500 LD – 50 Boat Scull or single arm, 50 choice