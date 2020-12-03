Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #295

by Dan Dingman 0

December 03rd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up
    300 FINS 3rd black
    400 FINS Kick- 100 pocket fly side, 100 vert arm back
    2 x Snorkel/Buoy
        25 left arm only scull
        25 right arm only scull
        25 front scull narrow
        25 front scull wide
6 x Kick Swim Pre-Set
    75 Kick Des 1-3, 4-6 1:15 (B/C 1:25)
    50 Drill DPS 24 or less strokes (free or back)1:00
    25 5th Gear Your Stroke :45
    25 recovery :30

Mid dist-
    6 x 75 Free 1st Gear(W) on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)
    4 x 50 Free or stroke 2nd Gear(P) 1:00
    6 x 75 Free 1st Gear on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)
    4 x 50 Free or stroke 3rd Gear (R)1:00
    6 x 75 Free 1st Gear on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)
    4 x 50 Free or stroke 4nd Gear(B) 1:00
    200 choice
    6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)
    4 x 25 Free or Stroke 2nd Gear :30, B/C:35)
    6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)
    4 x 25 Free or Stroke 3rd Gear :30, B/C:35)
    6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)
    4 x 25 Free or Stroke 4th Gear :30, B/C:35)
    100 choice
    2 x
        25 push :45 5th Gear(Purple)Your Stroke
        25 dive :45 5th Gear(Purple)Your Stroke
500 LD – 50 Boat Scull or single arm, 50 choice

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

This is the second big day for them (1:45 min) out of three. We often can only go 1hr a day. Working on some aerobic/anaerobic structures with reinforcing their knowledge and application of gears/colors.


Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

0
