Daily Swim Coach Workout #295

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 FINS 3rd black
400 FINS Kick- 100 pocket fly side, 100 vert arm back
2 x Snorkel/Buoy
25 left arm only scull
25 right arm only scull
25 front scull narrow
25 front scull wide
6 x Kick Swim Pre-Set
75 Kick Des 1-3, 4-6 1:15 (B/C 1:25)
50 Drill DPS 24 or less strokes (free or back)1:00
25 5th Gear Your Stroke :45
25 recovery :30
Mid dist-
6 x 75 Free 1st Gear(W) on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)
4 x 50 Free or stroke 2nd Gear(P) 1:00
6 x 75 Free 1st Gear on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)
4 x 50 Free or stroke 3rd Gear (R)1:00
6 x 75 Free 1st Gear on :55 (B: 1:00, C: 1:10)
4 x 50 Free or stroke 4nd Gear(B) 1:00
200 choice
6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)
4 x 25 Free or Stroke 2nd Gear :30, B/C:35)
6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)
4 x 25 Free or Stroke 3rd Gear :30, B/C:35)
6 x 50 Free 1st Gear :40 (B: 45, C:50)
4 x 25 Free or Stroke 4th Gear :30, B/C:35)
100 choice
2 x
25 push :45 5th Gear(Purple)Your Stroke
25 dive :45 5th Gear(Purple)Your Stroke
500 LD – 50 Boat Scull or single arm, 50 choice
Coach Notes
This is the second big day for them (1:45 min) out of three. We often can only go 1hr a day. Working on some aerobic/anaerobic structures with reinforcing their knowledge and application of gears/colors.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
