Daily Swim Coach Workout #288

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm-up
1×800 swim
2x
4×75 EN1 free – over kick – FAST feet @1:00
2×400 IM – build into next stroke @5:20
2x
4×200 EN1 pull w/socks & Paddles [socks provide drag. Some kick] @2:50
1×50 free FAST w/socks & Paddles @1:00
4×25 free FAST w/socks & Paddles @40
6×50 Power Tower – resistance training w/buckets @2:00
sprint down with resistance / Unbelt / sprint back – w/Paddles
Coach Notes
EN1=aerobic training. Power Tower – swimmers tow a large bucket of water on a pulley system.
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
