Daily Swim Coach Workout #258

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warm Up:

500 yoyo

6×50 @ 1:00 fly/back/breast (25 kick/25 Swim)

Breakout Work:

12×25 @ :40 odds- free/evens- fly (breakout kick work)

Turn Work:

12×50 @ 1:10 free/back/breast (TX slingshots)

Core Strength:

1×500 @ 9:00 free

1×200 @ 4:00 fly kick on back w/fins

1×[email protected] 8:30 free

1×100 @ 2:00 streamline free kick w/fins (rotate to breathe)

1×500 @ 8:00 free RACE



Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

TX Slingshots- Texas Slingshots. The swimmers swim to the middle of the pool, flip, build to the wall, flip and then sprint a 25

Breakout Kick- have the athletes kick 8-10 yards underwater, then SPRINT kick 8-10 years on the surface, then SPRINT the rest of the 25



Trevor Rill

Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.