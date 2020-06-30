Daily Swim Coach Workout #139

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
200 Free/Back
4x
25 3 Breath Max @ :30
50 [Last 25 3 Breath Max] @ :45
75 [Last 25 3 Breath Max] @ 1:00
Kick
3x
100 Kick @ 1:45
50 Kick @ :45
100 Kick @ 1:45
50 All Out Kick @ 1:45
Pre-Set
2x
4×25 Single Arm @ :30
4×25 Reverse Catch Up @ :30
2×50 DPS @ :50
100 Build @ 1:50
Main Set
2x
2x
25 Dive All Out @ :30
2x
50 Free @ :40
50 Free 200 P @ :50
75 Push All Out @ 1:30
3×50 Gear 3-Gear 1 @ :50
2×25 Speed Play @ :30
50 Smooth @ 2:00
Finish
3×100 Dive All Out @ 4:00
Coach Notes
3×50 Gear 3 – Gear 1 is Fast/Medium/Easy
Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics
