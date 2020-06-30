Daily Swim Coach Workout #139

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free/Back

4x

25 3 Breath Max @ :30

50 [Last 25 3 Breath Max] @ :45

75 [Last 25 3 Breath Max] @ 1:00



Kick

3x

100 Kick @ 1:45

50 Kick @ :45

100 Kick @ 1:45

50 All Out Kick @ 1:45



Pre-Set

2x

4×25 Single Arm @ :30

4×25 Reverse Catch Up @ :30

2×50 DPS @ :50

100 Build @ 1:50



Main Set

2x

2x

25 Dive All Out @ :30

2x

50 Free @ :40

50 Free 200 P @ :50

75 Push All Out @ 1:30

3×50 Gear 3-Gear 1 @ :50

2×25 Speed Play @ :30

50 Smooth @ 2:00

Finish

3×100 Dive All Out @ 4:00

