Czech Swimmers Head For 2020 Corona Cup This Weekend

2020 CORONA CUP

Saturday, July 5th & Saturday, July 6th

Podolí, Prague, Czech Republic

50m

Start Lists

Czech swimmers have the opportunity to get wet this weekend, as elite athletes from the nation are set to take to the pool at the inaugural Corona Cup.

Pools in the Czech Republic were closed at the beginning of March, with Podolí opening at the end of April for the needs of elite swimmers. Club pools closely followed.

As such, a host of senior and rising junior Czech swimmers are ready to put their recent training to the test, with most international competitions having been canceled or postponed up until this point.

Among those needed to race is 28-year-old Simona Kubova, the woman who took 200m backstroke silver at the 2015 Summer Universiade (World University Games). She’ll be joined by freestyle ace Jan Micka, who recently became a father, as well as Barbora Seemanova.

20-year-old Seemanova has been on a tear as of late, adding two more national records to her resume just in 2019. While competing at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea, Seemanova busted out a lifetime best of 1:57.16 in the 200m free and 4:09.73 in the 400m free to make her mark on the meet.

European Junior Championships medalists from last year Jan Cejka (100m back bronze, 200m back gold) and Adam Hloben (200m fly bronze) are also entered in this Corona Cup competition.