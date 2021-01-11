Coronavirus Causes 2021 Australian Open Water C’ships Delay

The 2021 Swimming Australia Open Water Championships have been officially postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns.

As announced by Swimming Australia today, the annual open water competition originally slated for January 29th through January 31st is being moved to an unspecified future date ‘due to the COVID-19 outbreaks on the eastern seaboard of Australia and the state border closures this has prompted.’

Entries for the event will be refunded in the meantime, with Swimming Australia opening entries for the new event, once its timeline is determined. The organization hopes to advise and announced by Friday, January 15th, the postponed event dates.

This 2021 edition was set to be held at Sydney International Regatta Centre in New South Wales, with defending champions Nick Sloman and Kareena Lee expected to race.

Last year Sloman was the top Aussie finisher in the 10k, although visiting swimmers Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands and Jordan Wilimovsky of the United States finished in first and second place, respectively. Weertman also hit the time pad first in the men’s 5k race.

As for the women, Lee was the top Aussie but finished behind the top racer Haley Anderson of the United States. Aussie swimmer Maddie Gough was the first place finisher and Aussie champion in the women’s 5k event.

Lee has already booked her spot for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of her 7th place finish in the women’s 10k at the 2019 World Championships. The remaining potential Olympic spots can be fought for at this year’s FINA Olympic qualifier set for early this summer.