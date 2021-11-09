Cornell Beats St. Bonaventure in Season Opener

Cornell vs. St. Bonaventure

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Ithaca, New York

Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Cornell Athletics

ITHACA, N.Y. – It had been a long time coming, but the Cornell men’s swimming and diving team made the absolute most out of its return to competition, conquering St. Bonaventure, 156-87, in its season opener on Saturday evening at Ithaca College’s Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium in Ithaca, N.Y. With the victory, the Big Red improves its all-time record over the Bonnies to a perfect 6-0.

Cornell captured nine individual event wins en route to the team victory, including finishing first in both relays on the day. The Big Red opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Logan Holt, Jack Casey, Jeremy Marcin, and Kyle Pro was the first to touch the wall in 1:33.85.

It was a rookie and a senior that found success in the freestyle distance events, as freshman Joseph Gurski and senior Jake Lawson picked up victories in the 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle, respectively. Gurski clocked a winning time of 4:45.13 in the 500, while Lawson was the first to finish his 1,000 race in 9:49.09. The Big Red also shined in the freestyle sprint events, with junior Jeremy Marcin winning the 50 freestyle (21.60) and freshman Jack Banks placing first in the 100 freestyle (47.16) in his collegiate debut.

In the diving events, freshman Soodong Kim secured his first collegiate victory, winning the 1 meter competition with 286.73 points.

Back in the swimming events, junior Jacob Bass and freshman Sebastian Wolff added further to the Big Red’s first-place count. Bass finished ahead of all competitors in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:08.31. Wolff clocked in at 1:54.14 in the 200 IM to win the event.

The day ended for Cornell just as it started, with a relay win. This time, it was the team of Banks, Pro, Ian Mackey, and Marcin in the 200 freestyle relay, where the group emerged victorious in 1:04.31.

The Cornell men’s swimming and diving team will open Ivy League action next weekend when it hosts Harvard and Dartmouth on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Ithaca College’s Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium in Ithaca, N.Y.

The Cornell women’s swimming & diving team returned to competition on a high note, triumphing over St. Bonaventure, 144-92, in its season opener on Saturday evening at Ithaca College’s Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium in Ithaca, N.Y. The win marked the program’s fifth-straight victory over the Bonnies.

Veterans and newcomers alike came together to lead the Big Red to success, as Cornell recorded seven individual event wins en route to the team victory. Senior diver Demetra Williams didn’t skip a beat, picking up right where she left off two years ago with victories in both the 1-meter (244.80) and 3-meter (267.98) diving events. Junior Melissa Parker was the second returner of the day that started off the season in the win column, finishing first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.42.

Parker’s was just one of numerous strong performances in the freestyle events for Cornell, as a Big Red swimmer placed first in the 100, 200, 500, and 1,000 freestyle races. In her collegiate debut, sophomore Priscilla Wongso won the 100 freestyle, clocking in at 52.26.

In the distance freestyle races, it was rookies Schuyler DuPont and Allie Danko that emerged victorious. DuPont touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (5:13.31), while Danko secured the win in the 1,000 freestyle (10:30.54).

The final victory of the day for Cornell came in the 200 medley relay. A team comprised entirely of student-athletes competing in their first collegiate meet, freshman Sophia Tsai, sophomore Amy Wu, freshman Alex Syrkin, and Wongso were a winning combination, notching a time of 1:48.29.

The Cornell women’s swimming & diving team will open Ivy League action next weekend when it hosts Harvard and Dartmouth on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Ithaca College’s Kelsey Partridge Bird Natatorium in Ithaca, N.Y.

Courtesy: St. Bonaventure Athletics