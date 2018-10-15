Comerford on SMU Classic: “We weren’t really looking for a time” (Video)

2018 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium, Dallas, Texas

October 12th-13th, 2018

Teams: Louisville, Iowa, Miami SMU, USC, Virginia

Results here and on Meet Mobile

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Unsurprisingly, Comerford cruised to a victory in the 200 free, her signature event, with a winning time of 1:42.79. Her teammate Arina Openysheva went 1:45.12 in the B-final, while USC’s Tatum Wade went 1:45.55 for 2nd and UVA’s Paige Madden went 1:46.48 for 3rd.

We’ll have to wait a few months to see if Mallory Comerford ends up swimming the 500 again at NCAAs, but she looked sharp enough today with almost six-second win over UVA’s Paige Madden, 4:40.33 to 4:46.06. USC’s Maddie Wright finished 3rd in 4:50.38. Continuing the trend we saw yesterday, the 2nd-fastest time overall belonged to Louisville’s Arina Openysheva out of the consolation final, with a 4:45.07. Virginia’s Morgan Hill was also faster than the official 3rd place time, as she went 4:47.83 also in that B-final.

After the diving break, Comerford competed her sweep of the 100-200-500 freestyles with a 47.57 victory in the 100. USC’s Ciesla took 2nd in 48.95 as she held off Hill, who touched in 49.19. Openysheva posted a 48.60 to take the win in the consolation final.