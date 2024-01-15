Colorado Time Systems Announces Partnership Renewal with USA Diving

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce the renewal of the partnership agreement with USA Diving through 2027.

As the “Official Scoring and Display System,” Colorado Time Systems will provide scoring and display equipment and technical support for USA Diving’s major championship events throughout the term of the agreement.

“USA Diving values our long-standing partnership with Colorado Time Systems,” said Lee Michaud, USA Diving President. “We look forward to another four years of working together for these elite events.”

“Our partnership with USA Diving is a wonderful testimony to the trust in our diving equipment and professional staff,” said Rick Connell, Colorado Time Systems’ Vice President and General Manager. “We look forward to the continued success of USA Diving.”

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS)

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

About USA Diving

USA Diving is the national governing body for the sport of diving. USA Diving offers diversified programs geared toward the broadest number of diving enthusiasts, from the novice to the world champion. Learn more at www.usadiving.org.

