College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 8 – November 14

With many mid-season meets next weekend, there are not a lot of scheduled meets for this week.
The top team that will compete this week is Ohio State. The team will take on Division III Denison. The Denison women are the defending Divison III NCAA Champions and took on Division III rival Kenyon this past weekend. The women defeated Kenyon 167-133 while the men fell to Kenyon 151-147.
There also are a lot of Ivy League meets scheduled for this upcoming week.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland vs. Grand Valley State
|11/10
|X
|X
|Ohio State vs. Denison
|11/10
|X
|X
|Iowa vs. Nebraska
|11/10
|X
|Colgate vs Marist
|11/11
|X
|X
|Fordham vs. Bryant
|11/11
|X
|X
|Loyola MD vs Bucknell
|11/11
|X
|X
|A3 Performance Invite (Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska Omaha, Valpo, Evansville, Southern Indiana
|11/9-11/11
|X
|X
|Georgetown vs. Johns Hopkins
|11/11
|X
|X
|New Mexico vs. New Mexico State
|11/11
|X
|Green Bay vs. St. Norbert
|11/10
|X
|X
|St. Thomas vs. St. Cloud
|11/11
|X
|X
|Rhode Island vs. Providence
|11/8
|X
|Rhode Island vs. UConn
|11/11
|X
|Howard vs. St. Francis
|11/10
|X
|Columbia vs. Princeton
|11/10
|X
|Columbia vs. Yale
|11/10
|X
|Columbia vs. Yale
|11/11
|X
|Cornell vs. Harvard vs. Dartmouth
|11/11
|X
|X
|Brown vs. Penn
|11/11
|X
|X
|Princeton vs. Rutgers
|11/11
|X
|Manhattan vs. Monmouth
|11/10
|X
|X
|Rider vs. Siena vs. Sacred Heart
|11/11
|X
|Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo
|11/11
|X
|NJIT vs. VMI vs. UMBC vs. Howard vs. UNC Asheville
|11/11
|X
|X
|Seattle vs. Idaho
|11/11
|X
|Holy Cross vs. Maine
|11/11
|X
|X
|Wagner vs. Monmouth
|11/10
|X
|X
|Wagner vs. LIU vs. Le Moyne
|11/11
|X
|X
|Villanova vs. Penn
|11/8
|X
|St. Peter’s vs. Kean vs. Montclair State
|11/11
|X
|X