College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 8 – November 14

With many mid-season meets next weekend, there are not a lot of scheduled meets for this week.

The top team that will compete this week is Ohio State. The team will take on Division III Denison. The Denison women are the defending Divison III NCAA Champions and took on Division III rival Kenyon this past weekend. The women defeated Kenyon 167-133 while the men fell to Kenyon 151-147.

There also are a lot of Ivy League meets scheduled for this upcoming week.