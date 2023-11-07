Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 8 – November 14

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

November 07th, 2023 College

With many mid-season meets next weekend, there are not a lot of scheduled meets for this week.

The top team that will compete this week is Ohio State. The team will take on Division III Denison. The Denison women are the defending Divison III NCAA Champions and took on Division III rival Kenyon this past weekend. The women defeated Kenyon 167-133 while the men fell to Kenyon 151-147.

There also are a lot of Ivy League meets scheduled for this upcoming week.

Meet Date Men Women
Oakland vs. Grand Valley State 11/10 X X
Ohio State vs. Denison 11/10 X X
Iowa vs. Nebraska 11/10 X
Colgate vs Marist 11/11 X X
Fordham vs. Bryant 11/11 X X
Loyola MD vs Bucknell 11/11 X X
A3 Performance Invite (Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Nebraska Omaha, Valpo, Evansville, Southern Indiana 11/9-11/11 X X
Georgetown vs. Johns Hopkins 11/11 X X
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State 11/11 X
Green Bay vs. St. Norbert 11/10 X X
St. Thomas vs. St. Cloud 11/11 X X
Rhode Island vs. Providence 11/8 X
Rhode Island vs. UConn 11/11 X
Howard vs. St. Francis 11/10 X
Columbia vs. Princeton 11/10 X
Columbia vs. Yale 11/10 X
Columbia vs. Yale 11/11 X
Cornell vs. Harvard vs. Dartmouth 11/11 X X
Brown vs. Penn 11/11 X X
Princeton vs. Rutgers 11/11 X
Manhattan vs. Monmouth 11/10 X X
Rider vs. Siena vs. Sacred Heart 11/11 X
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo 11/11 X
NJIT vs. VMI vs. UMBC vs. Howard vs. UNC Asheville 11/11 X X
Seattle vs. Idaho 11/11 X
Holy Cross vs. Maine 11/11 X X
Wagner vs. Monmouth 11/10 X X
Wagner vs. LIU vs. Le Moyne 11/11 X X
Villanova vs. Penn 11/8 X
St. Peter’s vs. Kean vs. Montclair State 11/11 X X

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!