Chelsea Hodges Clips Australian Record with 30.15 50 Breast

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 50 BREAST FINALS

World Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato (2021)

Australian Record: 30.16 – Sarah Katsoulis (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 29.72 – Lara van Niekerk (2022)

Podium:

20-year-old Chelsea Hodges finally got the job done, breaking the Australian Record in the women’s 50 breast after scaring the mark multiple times this year. Swimming a 30.15 in finals tonight, Hodges chipped 0.01 seconds off the record, which was held by Sarah Katsoulis from 2009.

The performance came after Hodges swam a 30.17 in March, just 0.01 seconds off the then-record, and after she swam a 30.22 in this morning’s prelims, which was just 0.06 seconds off the mark. Additionally, the swim makes Hodges the #6 performer in the world this year, an encouraging mark for Swimming Australia, which has been yearning for a star women’s breaststroker.

2021-2022 LCM Women 50 Breast Benedetta ITA

Pilato 2 Lilly

King USA 29.76 3 Lara

Van Niekerk RSA 29.88 4 Arianna

Castiglioni ITA 30.05 5 Imogen

Clark GBR 30.10 6 Chelsea

Hodges AUS 30.15 7 Ruta

Meilutyte LTU 30.24 8 Reona

Aoki JPN 30.27 9 Satomi

Suzuki JPN 30.34 10 Lydia

Jacoby USA 30.35 View Top 19»

Hodges is slowly inching towards the Commonwealth Record of 29.72, which Lara van Niekerk set earlier this year at the South African Championships. If Hodges were able to get under 30 seconds this summer, either at the World Championships or Commonwealth Games, she would become just the 12th women in history to break 30 seconds in the event.

Her swim tonight also came after she took 3rd in the women’s 100 breast on Wednesday night. She swam a 1:06.94, which was a season best for the 20-year-old, but was nearly a full second off the 1:05.99 she swam at last year’s Australian Swimming Trials.