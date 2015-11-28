CCCAA State Swimmer of the Meet Madison Varisco Commits to SDSU

For more commitment articles, be sure to check out SwimSwam’s College Recruiting channel.

Madison Varisco, who currently attends Golden West College, has signed an NLI with the San Diego State University Aztecs. Varisco is the 2015 CCCAA State Swimmer of the Meet and is also the CCCAA 200 backstroke record holder.

Her top SCY times include:

50 back – 25.86

100 back – 56.29

200 back – 2:02.19

50 free – 24.06

100 fly – 55.75

Varisco’s family shared with SwimSwam, “Madison’s journey to SDSU has not been without struggle. In 2012, Madison was a Junior National Qualifier and had her sights on Olympic Trials when her body started to fail her. After numerous doctor appointments she was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), an autonomic nervous system disorder. She was weak and suffered from extreme fatigue but never lost her love of swimming. With the help of her doctors, First Colony Swim Team coach Allison Beebe and now college coach Mark Schubert, Madison worked out a system that allowed her to regain her strength and begin racing again. Madison is excited to be back in the pool and is focused on not letting this invisible illness control her life.

‪“Madison’s interest in pursuing a degree in nursing and her desire for a competitive swim program made SDSU the perfect fit. This belief was made even stronger during her official visit. Madison stated that she immediately felt a connection with Coach Shrader and the girls. ‘I feel like Coach Shrader’s coaching style and philosophy is in line with how I perform best.’ Madison is looking forward to continuing her swim career at SDSU next fall.”

