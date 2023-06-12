Canisius College Picks Up Commitment from Ohio’s Leyna Swanson for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brunswick, Ohio native Leyna Swanson has committed to join the Division I Canisius College swim and dive team in the fall of 2023.

I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Canisius College. I wouldn’t have been able to fulfill my dream without such a great support system. I can not wait for the next chapter to begin. Go Griffs!!💛💛 pic.twitter.com/bK91rovpll — Leyna Swanson (@leynaswanson1) November 13, 2022

Swanson swims for SwimUnited year-round. At the Lake Erie Swimming Inc. Senior Championships this past March, Swanson dropped massive time in multiple events, clocking times of 24.54 in the 50 free and 54.21 in the 100 free after coming into the meet with PBs of 26.09 and 55.99, respectively.

She also dropped a full second in the 100 breast to place seventh in 1:08.64, and chopped off three in the 200 IM to come in at 2:11.65.

Best SCY Times

50 Free – 24.54

100 Free – 54.21

100 Breast – 1:08.64

200 IM – 2:11.65

These large time drops relative to where she was at her time of commitment in November spell good news for Canisius. A Division I mid-major program is located in Buffalo NY, the Griffins compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

At the 2023 MAAC Championships, Swanson’s new personal bests would have placed her into the consolation finals of the 200 IM (16th in prelims was 2:11.76). One event later, her 50 free time would have been .03 away from tying for 16th place.

Canisius had two freshman final in the 200 IM: third-place finisher Lana Janson and 12th-place finisher Emily Blake. The Griffins finished in fifth out of nine teams with 337 points.

Fellow domestic commits include Andi Mackey, Hannah Carroll, Ali Baltes, SaraJo Gardner and Mia McDonnell. Two recruits hail from across Niagara Falls, in Canada, Evie Leighton and Cassandra Ercoli.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.