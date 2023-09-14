Cal Releases 2023-24 Women’s Swimming & Diving Schedule

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – The California women’s swimming & diving team will host five dual meets at Spieker Aquatics Complex in 2023-24 as it competes in its final season in the Pac-12 Conference before moving to the ACC.

The Golden Bears open the season Sept. 22 at the Queen of the Pool at Cal Poly before making their home debut Oct. 14 in a nonconference meet against Pittsburgh. Cal will also host dual meets against Pac-12 foes Washington State, Arizona, Arizona State and the Big Meet against Stanford on Senior Day on Feb. 17.

The Pac-12 Championships will be held Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Washington, while the 2024 NCAA Championships are scheduled for March 20-23 at the University of Georgia.

Cal returns several swimmers who scored points at last year’s NCAA Championships, including U.S. National Team member Isabelle Stadden, who is one of the premier backstrokers in the country. Junior Leah Polonsky, who won the Pac-12 championship in both the 200- and 400-yard individual medley last season, is also back.

