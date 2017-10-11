Beyond The Lane Lines: Bootsma, Park, Ervin & Tokyo 2020 News

Get your weekly news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts and general items of interest from athletes around the world in their non-aquatic habitats, helping us get to know them for more than just an event ranking or time on a board. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 – American Olympian Rachel Bootsma Gets Engaged

23-year-old former Cal standout, Rachel Bootsma, now has a diamond to go with her Olympic gold from the 2012 Games in London. Bootsma said ‘yes’ to Cole Reiser, a former Cal athlete on the Men’s Crew team. The pair posted pretty photos last month on Instagram to spread the news. Backstroking ace Bootsma raced at the 2016 Olympic Trials, but her highest finish came in the 100m distance where she finished 18th and out of the semi-finals. She retired shortly after Trials.

I said yes! 💍👰🏽🤵🏽 A post shared by Rachel Bootsma (@r_bootsma15) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

#2 – Anthony Ervin Named Half Marathon Ambassador

2016 Olympic gold medalist in the men’s 50m freestyle, American Anthony Ervin, has been chosen as Ambassador for the 10th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon taking place in India. The race is slated for November 19th, which will mark Ervin’s first-ever trip to the nation.

“I am honoured to be part of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2017 as the event ambassador. As I know, this race is one of the most sought-after running events for elite and amateurs alike. The event has not only attracted top athletes from around the world but also inspired Delhi to take up running for a healthy lifestyle sparking an unprecedented running culture in the city,” Ervin stated to The Business Standard.

Vivek Singh, part of the promotion team for the event said, “Year on year, we have kept up with the tradition of bringing an international sportsperson who, with their achievements, are inspiration to all our participants. We are absolutely thrilled to have Anthony Ervin this year.”

#3 – Park Tae Hwan Has A New Lady Friend

Asian social media is abuzz with word that Korean Olympian Park Tae Hwan has a new love interest. The 28-year-old, who currently trains in Australia, is reportedly dating a university student who is majoring in dance. The woman is also the granddaughter of Park Seh-jik, former mayor of Park’s native city of Seoul.

Per Park’s public relations agency, “They are still getting to know each other, so we have been trying to be discreet.” (ChoSun) Park will soon be returning to Korea to compete at his nation’s championships scheduled to begin October 21st.

The original AllKPop post already has been viewed over 20,000 times and shared just under 1,000 since having been published just yesterday, October 10th.

#4 – Special Tokyo 2020 License Plates Issued

Two editions of Tokyo 2020 commemorative license plates have been issued by Japan’s Transport Ministry this week, with each bearing the emblems of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Japanese vehicle owners can apply for the plates through a designated website, with the ministry indicating it has received approximately 29,000 applications since the September 4th launch.

To be issued one of the special plates, vehicle owners need to donate an estimated $9 USD on top of regular plate fees, with the additional proceeds being earmarked for free bus and taxi transportion during the actual 2020 Olympic Games.