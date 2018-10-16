Blaise Vera Splits 19.37 50 Free As Pitt Sweeps George Washington

Pitt vs George Washington

Saturday, October 13th

Joe C. Trees Pool, Pittsburgh, PA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Pitt – 199 George Washington – 96

MEN

Pitt – 199 George Washington – 93

The Pitt Panthers hosted George Washington on Saturday, October 13th for a dual at Joe C. Trees Pool. Pitt came away with 2 decisive team victories. The Panthers got off to a quick start in the women’s 200 medley relay. Camryn Forbes (26.43), Rachel Brown (28.85), Maddie Shaffer (25.27), and Valerie Daigneault (23.03) combined to post a 1:43.58. The Pitt men had an equally fast start, with Luke Smutny (24.37), Jason Young (24.38), Gabriel Cardenes (22.13), and Blaise Vera (19.37) teaming up to swim a 1:30.25. Their B relay backstroker, Ellis Cannon, swam a 23.37, meaning that Pitt’s fastest relay could have been 1:29.25.

Daigneault swam to victory in the women’s 200 free (1:49.27), and the 100 fly (55.82). She also competed exhibition (not for points) in the 400 IM (4:18.66), posting the fastest time in the field. Vera went on to take the men’s 100 free, posting a 44.67. Eben Vorster took the men’s 200 free with a speedy 1:37.76, and the 200 fly in 1:50.21. He also exhibitioned the 400 IM, swimming a quick 3:55.92.

Rachel Brown psoted a pair of wins. In the 100 breast, Brown swam a 1:04.27 to come out on top. She then swam the 500 free, posting a 4:55.30 to finish first.

PRESS RELEASE – PITT:

PITTSBURGH – The University of Pittsburgh swimming & diving teams dominated their first home meet of the season on Saturday morning at the Joe C. Trees Pool against George Washington University.

Facing the Colonials, Pitt won 28 of the 32 events, with the Panther men’s and women’s teams each claiming 14 victories. Overall, Pitt won two relays, 26 individual swimming events and all four diving titles in both 1M and 3M events.

“All in all, great efforts all around. We had a lot of good energy for our first home meet,” Pitt head coach John Hargis said. “The kids really got into it, you could tell early on from warm-ups all the way through the meet that they were excited to be able to race at home.”

The men were led by junior Eben Vorster , sophomore Gabriel Cardenes and senior Aaron Sett . Freshman Nick Garberina claimed two first place finishes in the 1M and 3M diving events. For the Pitt women, sophomore Camryn Forbes , junior Valarie Daigneault, and senior Rachel Brown led the way with each claiming two individual victories. Freshman Amy Read placed first in 1M and a close second in the 3M, following junior Krista Jones . The men’s and women’s 200 yard medley relays both triumphed.

“They’ve been training really hard, we’ve been working a lot on the team culture, and I really saw them come together,” said head diving coach Katie Hazelton . “They still have so much more to give and we still have to add in harder dives, but I am really pleased with what I saw. They are just really embracing it as a team and I really think you are going to see great things out of them.”

Pitt returns to the pool Oct. 20, traveling to Charlottesville, Va., for a dual with the ACC rival Cavaliers.

Pitt Men’s Event Winners:

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Aaron Sett : 1000 Freestyle (9:24.96), 500 Free (4:34.90)

Eben Vorster : 200 Freestyle (1:37.76), 200 Fly (1:50.21)

John Fauteux : 100 Breast (55.86)

Gabriel Cardenes : 50 Free (21.01), 100 Fly (50.77)

Blaise Vera : 100 Free (44.67)

Samy Helmbacher : 200 Back (1:49.36)

Brian Ramsey : 200 Breast (2:05.01)

Pitt Women’s Event Winners:

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Sarah Giamber : 1000 Freestyle (10:07.53)

Valerie Daigneault : 200 Freestyle (1:49.27), 100 Fly (55.82)

Camryn Forbes : 100 Back (56.03), 100 Free (51.78)

Rachel Brown : 100 Breast (1:04.27), 500 Free (4:55.30)

Maddie Shaffer: 200 Fly (2:02.44)

Kailyn Swantek : 50 Free (23.82)

Shahar Menahem : 200 Back (2:02.37)

Katherine Miller: 200 Breast (2:22.89)

Emily Zhang: 400 IM (4:31.77)

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGE WASHINGTON:

PITT HIGHLIGHTS