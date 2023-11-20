Black Friday Starts Early at A3 Performance – 50% OFF STOREWIDE!

Courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

At A3 Performance, we’re all about helping swimmers unleash their greatness. We are proud to be the fastest-growing and most innovative swimwear brand on the market, continuing to push ourselves and our products — and never settling — to give swimmers the edge they need to unlock their full potential.

From the most innovative technical racing suit in history – PHENOM, to a game-changing way to train resistance with our new Power Chute, to a revolutionary fabric that stimulates circulation and helps speed up recovery in Bodimax, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in our sport!

To celebrate, we’re unlocking Black Friday deals ALL WEEK LONG and serving up our biggest savings ever – 50% OFF STOREWIDE* when you use Code BLACK50 at checkout! The deal starts Monday, November 20th and will run all week long!

Whether you’re stocking up on practice suits or goggles, looking for a new backpack or mesh bag, searching for the perfect paddles or snorkel, or want to get your hands on a just plain awesome tech suit for an upcoming meet, we’ve got you covered.

Unleash your inner greatness with this weeklong Black Friday deal – 50% off storewide* at www.a3performance.com. Use Code BLACK50 at checkout and you’ll be on your way to unlocking your inner potential…and some amazing savings!

*some exclusions apply.

Offer valid November 20-27, 2023

A3 Performance is a leading provider of competitive swimwear and gear, dedicated to inspiring athletes to achieve their best in the water. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology,

A3 Performance is committed to producing high-quality swimwear that supports their training and enhances each athletes’ performance. For more information, visit a3performance.com.