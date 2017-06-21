Beyond The Lane Lines: Meet Penny Oleksiak’s Animal Family

Get your weekly news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest edition of ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ Penny Oleksiak, Connor Jaeger and Chad Le Clos highlight this week’s dryland stories.

#1 Meet Penny Oleksiak‘s Animal Family

Just 16 years of age at the time, Canadian sprinter Penny Oleksiak stunned the world when she tied American Simone Manuel for gold in the women’s 100m freestyle at last year’s Summer Olympics. However, the teen virtuoso recently revealed where she gets her biggest support, which is at home via a two-animal combo of love in the form of her border collie Lab mix dog and strong-willed cat.

Jagr is Oleksiak’s dog, while her cat is named Rio, and the two have only been together since last August. Oleksiak had Jagr for 10 years before adopting Rio shortly after the Games. “They get along pretty well but I feel like she kind of bosses him around,” Oleksiak says. Jagr loves to swim, while Rio is described as ‘needy’. Get the low-down on the animals’ favorite activities via this fun interview.

In case you couldn't tell Jagr and I had a great time at #woofstock today!! Even got a @BlueJays tat🐶 #gojaysgo pic.twitter.com/67glNUPoda — Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) May 28, 2017

#2 American Record Holder Connor Jaeger Gets Engaged

The men’s 1500m freestyle Olympic silver medalist and American record holder, Connor Jaeger, posted about his recent engagement to former Michigan swimmer Courtney Beidler. In an adorable Instagram photo, Beidler looks thrilled when Jaeger gets down on one knee to ask the 2014 400 IM Big Ten Champion to marry the now-retired swimmer. Who doesn’t want their engagement photo to look like that??

Don't tell my fiancé I posted this… 📷: @ryanrmaloney A post shared by Connor Jaeger (@conjaeg) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

#3 Olympian Chad Le Clos Loses Luggage En Route To Mare Nostrum

The world’s biggest swimming stars aren’t immune to everyday travel woes, with Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos falling victim to luggage loss this past week. While traveling to Europe for the Mare Nostrum series in Canet-en-Roussillon, France, Le Clos’ luggage was lost by Turkish Airlines luggage which included his suits, goggles, tracksuit and clothing. He was reportedly forced to race in borrowed gear last Sunday when he swam to bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly.