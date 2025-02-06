Berry College Head Swim Coach Astrid Escobar Resigns a Week Before Conference Championship

Berry College head swim coach Astrid Escobar has resigned a week ahead of the school’s Southern Athletic Association Championships that begin on February 12 in Danville, Kentucky.

Escobar was hired prior to the 2022-2023 season. In the season prior to her arrival, the men’s team had 20 swimmers and the women’s team had 23 swimmers. The team’s current roster lists 12 of each gender.

First year assistant coach Will Dubrowski is still listed on the school’s website.

Berry College’s men’s team and women’s team both landed on the recently-announced CSCAA Fall Scholar All-America Team list, with the men recording a 3.36 GPA and the women a 3.66 GPA.

At last year’s SAA Championship meet, the Berry College men finished 4th out of 7 teams while the women finished 5th out of 7 teams. Freshman Nicholas Fonzo was named the Men’s Newcomer of the Meet and Men’s High-Point Swimmer after winning conference titles in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 back.

Neither Escobar nor a spokesperson for Berry College has responded to a request for comment.

Berry College is a Division III school located in Mount Berry, Georgia, adjacent to Rome, Georgia.

Escobar’s coaching background, courtesy a Berry College press release from her hiring:

In 2021-22, Escobar was an assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn. Helping the program transition from Division III to Division I, Escobar helped a pair of Tommies to All-Summit League status, with Will Goldman and Grace Urkiel each setting school D-I records in the 100-Yard breaststroke on the men’s and women’s side, respectively.

Prior to arriving at the University of St. Thomas, Escobar served as Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving at State University of New York at Fredonia from 2019 to 2021. In her first season with the Blue Devils, two individuals and one relay earned All-SUNYAC honors at the conference championship meet and four school records were broken. A total of 14 athletes were named to the SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 academic year and both the men’s and women’s team captured the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-America award for the 2020 spring semester.

In the 2018-19 season, Escobar was an interim assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. While there, she helped the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay team to D-III All-America status. The men’s and women’s teams combined to set eight school records during the season.

Escobar began her collegiate coaching career at Hamilton College, serving as an assistant coach for two seasons and as the interim head coach for a season.

The new Berry head coach has spent time coaching at numerous camps across the country, including the University of Georgia’s Bauerle Bulldog Swim Camp, Harvard’s Technique Academy, and Kenyon’s Total Performance Swim Camp.

A 2014 graduate of The University of the South, Escobar was a three-time NCAA Division III All-America in the breaststroke and an 11-time conference champion – three in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and eight in the Southern Athletic Association. She set Sewanee’s school and pool records in the 100- and 200-yard breaststroke events and was a member of both school-record setting 200- and 400-yard medley relay teams. Escobar was the 2014 Sewanee Senior Athlete of the Year, the 2014 Evelyn J. Mooney Award winner as the top senior female athlete, the Bishop Juhan Award winner for excellence in swimming, and a Vice Chancellor’s Scholar for Scholarship and Leadership.