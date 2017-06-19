Beisel Has Huge Swimming Base: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Two-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is back and swimming fast. At the Santa Clara Pro Swim she nearly negative split every hundred of her 400 IM and it paid off, netting her silver in 4:40. Beisel being Beisel, a true Team USA leader, she was quick to shine light on the winner, Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox.

How did Beisel swim so fast after such a long break? She credits her Bluefish club coach Chuck Bachelor and University of Florida coach Gregg Troy. With reputations for “honest work” in the pool, Beisel’s got enough base to bounce back and be factor over the next quad.

During Beisel’s eight months off, she stayed connected to the sport, joining the USA Swimming Foundation Board. Still, she wasn’t swimming. There was no swim practice, and she filled her time with travel, everywhere. Her globe-trotting took her to three continents.

