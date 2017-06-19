Beisel Has Huge Swimming Base: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

  0 Gold Medal Mel Stewart | June 19th, 2017 | Gold Medal Minute, News, Video

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.com

Two-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is back and swimming fast. At the Santa Clara Pro Swim she nearly negative split every hundred of her 400 IM and it paid off, netting her silver in 4:40. Beisel being Beisel, a true Team USA leader, she was quick to shine light on the winner, Texas Longhorn Madisyn Cox.

How did Beisel swim so fast after such a long break? She credits her Bluefish club coach Chuck Bachelor and University of Florida coach Gregg Troy. With reputations for “honest work” in the pool, Beisel’s got enough base to bounce back and be factor over the next quad.

During Beisel’s eight months off, she stayed connected to the sport, joining the USA Swimming Foundation Board. Still, she wasn’t swimming. There was no swim practice, and she filled her time with travel, everywhere.  Her globe-trotting took her to three continents.

Follow Elizabeth Beisel  on Twitter here.

Follow Elizabeth Beisel on Instagram here. 

See Elizabeth Beisel on Facebook here. 

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

Read More »