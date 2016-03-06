Aussie Swimmers Complain About Chinese Nationals Training Down Under

Some high-profile Australian swimmers have complained about sharing their training facilities with a number of Chinese athletes who have moved their training bases to Australia.

Australia’s The Daily Telegraph reported last week that Commonwealth Games champ Thomas Fraser-Holmes left an evening practice in protest when his training group was forced to share the pool with a Chinese squad.

Fraser-Holmes made clear in the Telegraph story that he didn’t intend his protest to be a personal attack on the Chinese swimmers, but did leave the practice because he was upset about sharing the pool with the Chinese group.

“I’m friends with a lot of them. You can pick out your weaknesses and strengths working with those guys,” he said. “But I prefer to train with the squad that I have now.”

Both Fraser-Holmes and Olympic icon Grant Hackett spoke out in the Telegraph piece, questioning the strictness of the doping program monitoring the Chinese athletes. The Telegraph says there is “a growing chorus of Australian swimmers who are fed up with having to train alongside their Chinese rivals, some of whom have been suspended or suspected of doping.”

In the piece, Hackett says he is drug tested about once every four weeks, but has only seen the Chinese group being tested once in the past 18 months.

“That’s all I have witnessed. I don’t know if there are people going to their hotel,” said Hackett. “I just want everyone to be tested equally. I get tested a lot.”

In some ways, the latest report is merely a flare-up in an ongoing struggle within Australian swimming. The national federation, Swimming Australia, announced in 2014 that world record-holding distance swimmer Sun Yang was no longer welcome to train at Australia’s official training centers, even ordering Sun’s coach Denis Cotterell to sever ties with his swimmer.

Since then, though, reports have arisen that Sun remained in Australia and has been training with Brian King, a longtime assistant to Cotterell at the Miami Swimming Club. The Telegraph story reports that perhaps 100 Chinese swimmers are currently training in Australia, with the Australian coaches earning large salaries for coaching the foreign athletes. Also pointed out specifically in the Telegraph piece are world champ Ning Zetao, who trains with coach Matt Brown in Melbourne and Olympic 400 IM champ Ye Shiwen.