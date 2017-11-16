Auburn Women, FSU Men Jump Out To Day 1 Leads At Georgia Tech Invite

2017 GEORGIA TECH INVITATIONAL

Thursday, November 16 – Saturday, November 18

McAuley Aquatic Center

Atlanta, GA

The opening day of the 2017 Georgia Tech Invitational is in the books, and it was the Auburn women and Florida State men who established themselves as the teams to beat as they sit comfortably atop the points standings.

Women

The Tiger women only put one win on the board, but their depth came through for them as they lead 2nd place Alabama by 68.5 points with 354.5. The battle behind Auburn is a tight one, with Florida State (277.5), Georgia Tech (247.5) and South Carolina (208) not too far behind the Crimson Tide (286).

The Seminoles got off to a hot start in the 200 free relay, winning a close battle with Auburn and Alabama in a time of 1:28.49. Seniors Tayla Lovemore (21.84) and Lexi Smith (21.80) broke FSU away from the field with their splits on the third and fourth legs. Auburn (1:28.76) and Alabama (1:29.26) both had sizzling anchors from Julie Meynen (21.78) and Bailey Scott (21.69). FSU’s time got them under the NCAA ‘A’ cut.

Next up was the 500 free, where Alabama freshman Leonie Kullmann set a new school record in a time of 4:41.95 for a dominant win. Auburn’s Zoe Thatcher (4:45.27) was the runner-up, and Georgia Tech’s Emily Ilgenfritz also set a school record for 3rd in a time of 4:46.38.

Emma Barksdale of South Carolina took the win in the 200 IM in 1:56.41, with Auburn’s Alyssa Tetzloff 2nd in 1:58.62. We then saw a barn burner in the 50 free, as Ashton Ellzey of Auburn out-touched Alabama’s Scott by 0.01, 22.35 to 22.36, to take the win. Scott’s teammate Flora Molnar was close behind for 3rd in 22.46, as incredibly the top-9 were all sub-22.7. Coming in 9th was Georgia Tech’s Iris Wang, who tied her own school record with a time of 22.69.

Florida State closed out the day with a win in the 400 medley relay, touching in 3:33.45 to narrowly miss their school record. Natalie Pierce‘s 57.98 breaststroke leg is what set them apart from the field. Auburn (3:35.21) and Alabama (3:35.89) took 2nd and 3rd.

Women’s Scores After Day 1:

Auburn, 354.5 Alabama, 286 Florida State, 277.5 Georgia Tech, 247.5 South Carolina, 208 East Carolina, 133 Campbell, 75.5 Georgia Southern, 24

Men

The Seminoles blasted out to a big lead on day 1, putting up 459 points with Alabama (345) and South Carolina (239) trailing in 2nd and 3rd.

The Crimson Tide won a tight race with FSU in the 200 free relay to open the finals session, as a pair of sub-19 splits from Robert Howard (18.83) and Laurent Bams (18.84) got the job done for them in 1:16.68. Chad Mylin (18.70) also broke 19 as the Seminoles placed 2nd in 1:16.95, with both teams putting up an ‘A’ standard.

2017 NCAA 5th place finisher Fynn Minuth of South Carolina took down the 500 free in 4:16.07, with Georgia Tech’s Colton Williamson (4:18.78) breaking the school record en route to a runner-up finish. Minuth’s teammate Akaram Mahmoud, who was the 6th at NCAAs last season, posted a 4:19.23 out of the B-final.

Tom Peribonio continued the momentum for the Gamecocks in the 200 IM, winning in 1:45.15 over GT freshman Caio Pumputis (1:45.68). After sizzling relay splits, Howard and Mylin went head-to-head in the 50 free final, with Howard coming out on top in 19.11. Mylin took 2nd in 19.35, followed by Will Pisani (19.64), Zane Waddell (19.72) and Bams (19.74).

Alabama closed the session out with a clear win in the 400 medley relay, with key legs from Luke Kaliszak (46.01) on back and Howard (41.70) on free as they touched in 3:07.04. FSU took 2nd, and South Carolina 3rd.

Men’s Scores After Day 1: